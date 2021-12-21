Technology Huawei P50 Pocket will be powered by Kirin 9000 chipset

Dec 21, 2021

Huawei P50 Pocket's specifications leaked before December 23 launch

Huawei's upcoming foldable smartphone, the P50 Pocket, will be powered by a Kirin 9000 chipset, a report by MyDrivers has revealed. The Chinese blog has also claimed that the device will sport a 50MP triple camera setup on the outside, a 6.85-inch main screen, and a 4,100mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. However, the phone might lack 5G connectivity.

Why does this story matter?

The P50 Pocket will be Huawei's first-ever flip-style foldable phone. With its high-end hardware and attractive styling, the phone is expected to do well in the Chinese market. The leaked specifications have revealed that the device will have more cameras, bigger battery with faster charging support, and a bigger main display than its direct rival, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The device will boast a 6.85-inch OLED display

Huawei P50 Pocket will feature a clamshell-like inward-folding design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the cover, it will have a circular camera module and a 1.0-inch secondary display that can be used as a preview for clicking selfies. The handset will flaunt a 6.85-inch OLED display and will be available in two colors, including a gold option.

It will have a 50MP main camera

The Huawei P50 Pocket will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto snapper with 3X optical zoom. It may have a 10MP camera on the inside for selfies.

It will have a 4,100mAh battery with 66W fast-charging

The Huawei P50 Pocket will be fueled by a Kirin 9000 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot HarmonyOS 2.0 and pack a 4,100mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset will offer support for 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Huawei P50 Pocket: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Huawei P50 Pocket will be announced at the time of its launch in China on December 23. However, based on the rumored specifications and features, the handset may cost around CNY 6,400 (roughly Rs. 75,000).