Published on Dec 20, 2021

Huawei Pocket P50's specifications leaked (Photo credit: Harper's Bazaar)

Huawei is all set to launch its new foldable, the P50 Pocket, in China on December 23. Now, MyDrivers has leaked some of the specifications of the upcoming handset, including a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 6.8-inch foldable display, a Kirin 9000 chipset, and 66W fast-charging support. The leak also claims that the device will not offer support for 5G connectivity.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Although Huawei has been a popular name in the foldable segment, the P50 Pocket will be the company's first attempt at introducing a flip-style foldable phone. It is expected to pack high-end specifications with a cost lower than the rival Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3. However, it remains to be seen if the lack of 5G connectivity would be a deal-breaker for customers or not.

Design and display The phone will have a 1.0-inch secondary circular display

The Huawei P50 Pocket will feature a clamshell-like inward-folding design and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the cover, it will have a circular camera module as well as a 1.0-inch circular secondary display that could be used as a preview for clicking selfies through the rear cameras. The handset will bear a 6.8-inch OLED main screen and will be offered in gold color.

Information It will be equipped with an 8MP telephoto lens

The Huawei P50 Pocket will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom support. For selfies, it may have a 10MP camera.

Internals It will run on HarmonyOS 2.0 operating system

The Huawei P50 Pocket will draw power from a Kirin 9000 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on HarmonyOS 2.0 and pack a 4,100mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Huawei P50 Pocket: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Huawei P50 Pocket will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on December 23. However, considering the specifications, the handset may cost around Rs. 75,000.