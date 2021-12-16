Technology Huawei P50 Pocket foldable phone revealed in promotional images

Huawei P50 Pocket foldable phone revealed in promotional images

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Published on Dec 16, 2021, 02:34 pm

Huawei P50 Pocket will have a clamshell design

Huawei's new foldable smartphone, the P50 Pocket, is all set to go official in China soon. The tech giant has confirmed that the premium device will be announced on December 23. In the latest development, some promotional images of the P50 Pocket from a Harper's Bazaar shoot have surfaced on the web, revealing the design and features of the handset.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The P50 Pocket will be Huawei's third foldable phone after the Mate Xs and Mate X2. However, this will be the company's first-ever flip phone with a foldable screen. It is expected to pack high-end hardware and will be pitted against other foldable flagships like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Motorola RAZR 5G.

Display The phone will flaunt a clamshell-like design

The Huawei P50 Pocket will feature a clamshell-like design with an in-folding display and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the outside, it will have a circular camera unit and circular cover display that can be used as a preview for clicking selfies. The device is rumored to flaunt a 6.7-inch OLED display and will be available in two colors, including a gold option.

Information The device will sport a circular triple camera module

The Huawei P50 Pocket will have a circular triple camera unit on the cover shell along with an LED flash. We also expect a selfie camera to be housed inside the main foldable screen.

Internals It could draw juice from a Snapdragon 888 SoC

The Huawei P50 Pocket is expected to be powered by a Kirin 9000 chipset in China, and the global variant will reportedly draw juice from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G SoC. It will run on HarmonyOS 2.0 and is rumored to pack a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, it will support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Huawei P50 Pocket: Pricing and availability

The Huawei P50 Pocket will be announced in China on December 23. The official price of the handset will be known at the time of its launch but based on the rumored specifications, it might carry a price-tag of around Rs. 1.2 lakh.