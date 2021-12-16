Technology Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, with Full-HD+ screen, launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 16, 2021, 12:46 pm

As an addition to its A-series of tablets, Samsung has launched its latest Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) model. It will first arrive in Europe later this month followed by the US next year. The tablet comes with a 10.5-inch display, quad speakers, and an 8MP rear camera. For multitasking, it supports split-screen, floating windows, as well as 'Drag & Split' features. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy Tab A8 arrives as an affordable offering in Samsung's tablet portfolio. As compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab A7, the new model provides a slightly larger display, bigger storage, and up to 10% faster CPU as well as GPU performance. With these improvements and better multitasking features, it will offer a fair competition to other devices in the market.

Design and display The tablet has a 10.5-inch TFT display

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features a conventional rectangular screen with uniform bezels. On the rear, it has a single camera. The tablet bears a 10.5-inch Full-HD+ (1920x1200 pixels) TFT screen with an aspect ratio of 16:10. Dimensions-wise, it measures 246.8x161.9x6.9mm and weighs 508 grams. It is offered in Pink Gold, Gray, and Silver color options.

Information It provides Dolby Atmos sound support

The Galaxy Tab A8 is equipped with a single 8MP camera on the back with autofocus support and a 5MP lens on the front for taking selfies and video calls. In terms of audio, the tablet has four speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Internals It boots One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Galaxy Tab A8 is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset (possibly the UNISOC Tiger T618 SoC), paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 7,040mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: Pricing and availability

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 carries a starting price-tag of €230 (around Rs. 20,000) in the Netherlands. It is likely to be available in Europe by the end of this month and will debut in the US and other regions in January 2022.