This is how Samsung's Tab A8 (2021) will look like

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 12, 2021, 10:37 am

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) tipped to cost €240

Samsung is working on the new-generation version of its Galaxy Tab A8. In the latest development, tipster @_snoopytech_ has leaked the renders of the tablet, revealing full design features. The leaker has claimed that the device will start at €240 (roughly Rs. 20,500) and will offer quad speakers, a 10.5-inch display, a UNISOC processor, and a 7,040mAh battery.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) will be Samsung's latest addition to its portfolio of tablets and will attract buyers looking for an affordable device. The leaked renders reveal a conventional design, similar to budget-friendly tablets from other manufacturers. It is expected to debut in India as well and should appeal to students who want a tablet for online classes.

Design and display The device will weigh 476 grams

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) will be 6.9mm thin

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) will feature a rectangular screen with proportionate bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a single camera. The device is said to bear a 10.5-inch Full-HD+ (2000x1200 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It will weigh 476 grams and will be offered in Gray, Pink, Gold, and Silver colors.

Information There will be a 5MP front camera

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) will be equipped with an 8MP camera on the rear. For selfies, it will get a 5MP snapper on the front.

Internals It will support 15W charging

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) will draw power from a UNISOC T618 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 7,040mAh battery with 15W charging support. For connectivity, the tablet should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Type-C port. An LTE model will also be available.

Information Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021): Pricing

The Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) is tipped to start at €240 (roughly Rs. 20,500) and will go up to €360 (around Rs. 30,900). The official pricing information will be announced at the time of launch.