10,000 units of Moto Edge X30 sold in three minutes

Motorola had introduced the Edge X30 flagship smartphone in China last week. It went on sale in the country yesterday and the tech brand has announced that CNY 100 million worth of Edge X30 units have been sold on the first day. The company sold as many as 10,000 units of the handset in less than three minutes. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Moto Edge X30 seems to be a hit in the Chinese market with around 10,000 units being sold in just less than three minutes. Interestingly, it went out of stock in China during the pre-orders last week and was made available for purchase today via multiple e-commerce platforms. It is also the world's first smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Design and display The phone has a Full-HD+ OLED display

Motorola Edge X30 features a glass built with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has an oval-shaped camera unit. The device bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and HDR10+ support. It is available in White and Black color options.

Information There is a 50MP main camera

The Motorola Edge X30 offers a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. On the front, it has a 60MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper. There is also an in-display front camera variant.

Internals A 5,000mAh battery powers the mobile

The Moto Edge X30 draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?

The Moto Edge X30 is priced starting at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 38,400) for the 8GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 48,000) for the in-display selfie camera model.