Technology Samsung's CES 2022 keynote date confirmed; Galaxy S21 FE expected

Samsung's CES 2022 keynote date confirmed; Galaxy S21 FE expected

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 16, 2021, 10:52 am

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may be launched on January 4

Samsung will kick-off its Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 keynote address on January 4 at the Venetian's Palazzo Ballroom in Las Vegas. The event will start at 6:30pm PST (8:00am on January 5 in India) and will be live-streamed via the official website. The South Korean tech giant is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone at the event.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is one of the biggest technology exhibitions where brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, Intel, and others showcase their innovations and new products. Rumors are rife that Samsung might unveil its much-anticipated (and considerably delayed) Galaxy S21 FE smartphone at the event. The device will compete against the Google Pixel 6, Realme GT, and iPhone 13 models.

Design and display The phone will have a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED panel

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The handset will sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,200-nits of peak brightness.

Information It will be equipped with a 12MP main camera

The Galaxy S21 FE will house a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper. Up front, there will be a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals It will run on Android 12 OS

The Galaxy S21 FE will be backed by a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 12-based One UI 4.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. The device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S21 FE at the time of launch, which may happen on January 4. However, the smartphone has been tipped to cost around $699 (around Rs. 53,000).