Samsung's CES 2022 keynote date confirmed; Galaxy S21 FE expected
Samsung will kick-off its Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 keynote address on January 4 at the Venetian's Palazzo Ballroom in Las Vegas. The event will start at 6:30pm PST (8:00am on January 5 in India) and will be live-streamed via the official website. The South Korean tech giant is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone at the event.
Why does this story matter?
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is one of the biggest technology exhibitions where brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, Intel, and others showcase their innovations and new products. Rumors are rife that Samsung might unveil its much-anticipated (and considerably delayed) Galaxy S21 FE smartphone at the event. The device will compete against the Google Pixel 6, Realme GT, and iPhone 13 models.
The phone will have a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED panel
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The handset will sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,200-nits of peak brightness.
It will be equipped with a 12MP main camera
The Galaxy S21 FE will house a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper. Up front, there will be a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.
It will run on Android 12 OS
The Galaxy S21 FE will be backed by a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 12-based One UI 4.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. The device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability
Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S21 FE at the time of launch, which may happen on January 4. However, the smartphone has been tipped to cost around $699 (around Rs. 53,000).