Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 06, 2021, 01:00 am

Google is gearing up to launch its first smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch, sometime in the first half of 2022. The Pixel Watch first came into the limelight in April this year after YouTuber Jon Prosser leaked its renders revealing a bezel-less design. Prosser is back, but this time with some "official" marketing images of the wearable, confirming its moniker and the design, too.

Although Google has acquired Fitbit, which is popular for its fitness trackers, the upcoming Pixel Watch will arrive as the tech giant's first own Google-branded smartwatch. With the combination of an impressive design, Google's exclusive features, and Fitbit-style health and fitness tracking, the Pixel Watch will rival Apple and Samsung to establish itself in the wearable market.

Design and display The watch will flaunt a 2.5D curved display

As per the leaked renders and images, the Google Pixel Watch will sport a circular dial with a bezel-less design and a 2.5D curved display. On the right side, it will come with a physical crown that can be used for controlling various functions as well as navigating the menu. Google is also said to introduce around 20 different types and colors of straps.

Internals It will run on Wear OS

The Pixel Watch will run on Google's proprietary Android-based Wear OS operating system. Like the Pixel 6 series of smartphones, the watch is also rumored to draw power from a custom in-house chipset, which could possibly be a tweaked version of the Tensor processor. It may offer support for wired as well as wireless magnetic charging.

Features It will offer Google Assistant support

The Google Pixel Watch will offer multiple health and fitness features, including stress and sleep tracking, heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, sports and activity modes as well as automatic workout detection function. The wearable will also enable users to manage notifications, make and receive phone calls, control music, and even double-up as a camera shutter button. It will support Google Assistant for voice control.

Information Google Pixel Watch: Pricing and availability

The Google Pixel Watch is tipped to be priced at around $300 (roughly Rs. 22,500). However, the official pricing and availability details of the wearable will be announced at the time of the launch, which will happen in 2022.