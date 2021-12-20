Technology OnePlus Nord receives OxygenOS 11.1.7.7 software update in India

OnePlus Nord receives OxygenOS 11.1.7.7 software update in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 20, 2021, 12:00 am

OnePlus releases new OxygenOS update for the Nord smartphone in India

OnePlus has started releasing its OxygenOS 11.1.7.7 update for the original Nord smartphone in India, Europe, as well as North America. As per the changelog, the firmware fixes the low probability call forwarding failure issue, improves the system stability, and fixes some general bugs. It also bumps up the Android security patch level to November 2021.

The latest OxygenOS update for the Nord smartphone in India carries version number 11.1.7.7.AC01DA and weighs 376MB in size. The OTA rollout is incremental, i.e. only a small percentage of users will receive it first, followed by a broader release.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus Nord's latest update is based on Android 11 OS, while the company has now started testing and releasing Android 12 for its devices. Before downloading the update, OnePlus has advised the Nord users to keep at least 3GB of free storage and 30% battery. To check manually, you can go to Settings > About device > System update.

Design and display The phone has a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord features a capsule-shaped cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in three color options.

Information It sports a 32MP dual selfie camera unit

The OnePlus Nord has quad rear cameras, including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide snapper, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide lens.

Internals It is backed by a Snapdragon 765G processor

The OnePlus Nord draws power from a Snapdragon 765G chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and houses a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.