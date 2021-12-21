Technology Apple iPhone 13's trial production begins in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 21, 2021, 01:21 pm

Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India

Apple has started the trial production of its iPhone 13 model in India in the Foxconn plant near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. According to The Economic Times, the tech giant is expecting to start the iPhone 13's commercial production by February for the domestic Indian market as well as for exports. It has even secured supply of semiconductor chips amidst the global chip shortage.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Apple already produces its top-selling iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE models in India and around 70% of the brand's smartphones sold in the country are manufactured locally. The standard iPhone 13 is the largest selling model in India. Its production here will help improve not only the supplies but also lower the cost of the handset.

Design and display The phone has a Full-HD+ XDR OLED display

Coming to its specifications, the iPhone 13 features a wide notch with a Face ID setup, slim bezels, IP68-rated dust and water resistance, a glass body with an aluminium frame, and ceramic glass protection. The device bears a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) XDR OLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, HDR10 support, and 1,200-nits of peak brightness.

Information It sports a 12MP dual rear camera unit

The iPhone 13 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.6) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals It draws power from an A15 Bionic chipset

The iPhone 13 is powered by an A15 Bionic processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on iOS 15 and packs a 3,240mAh battery with 23W wired and 15W MagSafe wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Lightning port.

Information iPhone 13: Pricing and availability

In India, the iPhone 13 is priced at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB model, Rs. 89,900 for the 256GB version, and Rs. 1,09,900 for the 512GB variant. It is up for grabs via Apple's online store as well as other partner e-commerce and offline channels.