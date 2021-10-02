iPhone 14 rumored to offer 2TB storage

Apple seems to be working on its next flagship series, the iPhone 14 line-up. In the latest development, My Drivers has claimed that the range will come with up to 2TB of storage. The vanilla iPhone 14 is said to get a 6.7-inch display, dual rear cameras, a next-generation processor, and a 3,815mAh battery with support for fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

It will flaunt a Full-HD+ OLED screen

iPhone 14 should feature a dust and water-resistant body with a punch-hole cut-out and slim bezels. On the rear, it will get a dual camera unit. The device may bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1284x2778 pixels) OLED screen with a pixel density of 457ppi and HDR10+ support. Although there are no further details available, it is also likely to support a high screen refresh rate.

There will be a 48MP main camera

The dual rear cameras on iPhone 14 will likely include a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it will get a 13MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The phone should boot iOS 16

The iPhone 14 will draw power from the latest Apple processor at the time of its launch, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. Under the hood, it should run on iOS 16 and pack a 3,815mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Lightning port.

iPhone 14: Pricing and availability

Though the official pricing and availability information of iPhone 14 is unknown, considering its specifications and features, it is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 1 lakh.