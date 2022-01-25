Technology

Vivo Y75 5G teased in India; design and colors revealed

Vivo has started teasing the arrival of its new budget-range smartphone, the Y75 5G, in India. The latest teaser reveals that the upcoming handset will come in two color options with flat frames and a triple rear camera setup. Other expected specifications include a Full-HD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and Android 12 OS support.

The Vivo Y75 5G will arrive as an affordable 5G smartphone in India with a modern design, mid-range specifications, the latest Android operating system, and a big battery.

The handset is tipped to be priced around Rs. 20,000 and will compete against other budget-range smartphones from top brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Motorola as well as Realme.

The Vivo Y75 5G is likely to feature a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera module. The handset will bear a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in Black and Aurora color options.

The Vivo Y75 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 16MP front-facing camera.

The Vivo Y75 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is said to run on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. in terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

The Vivo Y75 5G has been tipped to cost Rs. 21,990 for the 8GB/128GB model in India. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch, which will happen soon.