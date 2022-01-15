Redmi K50 Gaming Edition to have 120W fast-charging support

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 15, 2022, 08:28 pm 2 min read

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will get a punch-hole design (Photo credit: Xiaomiui)

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its new K-series flagship handsets. In the latest development, tipsters Digital Chat Station and Panda have tipped the specifications of the upcoming Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. As per the leaks, it will feature a 120Hz OLED display, a triple camera unit, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.

Context Why does this story matter?

The latest K-series of smartphones from Xiaomi will include the vanilla Redmi K50, the K50 Pro, and the K50 Gaming Edition. They are expected to debut in China in February.

The K50 Gaming Edition will succeed the K40 Gaming Edition released as POCO F3 GT in India. Going by that, the new model could arrive in India under the POCO brand as well.

Display The handset will sport a punch-hole design

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will feature a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a triple camera module. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with trigger buttons for an enhanced gaming experience.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will be equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement comprising a 64MP or 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it will sport a 16MP snapper.

Internals It should draw power from Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Photo credit: Qualcomm

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it may boot Android 11 OS and will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi K50 Gaming Edition: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will be announced at the time of its launch. However, going by the leaked specifications, it may be priced around Rs. 45,000.