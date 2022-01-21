Vivo Y75 5G to debut by the end of January

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 21, 2022, 12:25 am 2 min read

Vivo Y75 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery. Representative image (Photo credit: Vivo China)

Vivo is gearing up to add another budget-range Y-series phone to its portfolio in India in the form of Y75 5G. As per MySmartPrice, the handset will make its debut by the end of this month. As for the key highlights, it will feature a triple rear camera unit, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, Funtouch OS 12, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo has been a go-to brand for Indians looking for an affordable smartphone.

In India's overcrowded budget segment, the company will once again be hoping to attract buyers with new-age features and an attractive price-tag.

The upcoming Y75 5G will likely be priced around Rs. 15,000 and take on rivals from Xiaomi and Samsung.

Display The handset may feature an IPS LCD display

The Vivo Y75 5G may have a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera module. The handset is rumored to sport a 6.44-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 272ppi pixel density, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Information It will flaunt a triple camera module

The Vivo Y75 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement including a 50MP or similar high-resolution main shooter and two other unspecified sensors. Up front, it should sport a single selfie snapper.

Internals It will house a 5,000mAh battery

The Vivo Y75 5G will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it should offer support for 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y75 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Vivo Y75 5G will be announced at the time of its launch sometime this month. However, going by the leaked specifications and features, it may cost around Rs. 15,000.