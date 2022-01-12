Realme 9i goes official with a Snapdragon 680 chipset

Jan 12, 2022

Realme 9i debuts in Vietnam

Realme has introduced its latest mid-range offering, the 9i, in Vietnam. The first 9-series handset from the company is available for VND 62,90,000 (roughly Rs. 20,500). As for the key highlights, it features a 90Hz punch-hole display, a 50MP triple camera unit, a Snapdragon 680 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme 9i marks the arrival of the 9 series of smartphones that is expected to receive several more models in the coming weeks. In comparison to the 8i, the handset has a redesigned camera module and a Snapdragon 680 processor.

The 9i's India debut is also not far off now considering it has been launched in Vietnam.

Display The handset has a 90Hz screen

Realme 9i weighs 190 grams and is 8.4mm thick

The Realme 9i features a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it sports a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 401ppi pixel density, and 480-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Green Quartz and Black Quartz color options.

Information It flaunts a 50MP main camera

The Realme 9i is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP monochrome lens. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals It houses a 5,000mAh battery

The Realme 9i is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. At the heart, it boots Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme 9i: Pricing and availability

The Realme 9i is priced at VND 62,90,000 (around Rs. 20,500) for the sole 6GB/128GB model. It is available for purchase in Vietnam and is expected to arrive in other markets, including India, in the coming weeks.