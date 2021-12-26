Technology Ahead of launch, Infinix Zero 5G's full specifications tipped

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 26, 2021, 01:05 am

Infinix Zero 5G tipped to get a triple rear camera setup

Infinix is expected to launch its Zero 5G smartphone in January next year. In the latest development, Tech Arena24 has leaked full specifications and an image of the handset. As per the leak, the Infinix Zero 5G will come with a 6.7-inch display, a protruding rear camera unit with triple sensors, a Dimensity 900 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Infinix Zero 5G will be launched as the company's first 5G smartphone. Its continuous leaks for a few months suggest that the phone will be introduced as soon as the next month. Upon launch, the Infinix Zero 5G will rival the likes of HONOR X20 and other smartphones from competing brands like Huawei, OPPO, and Vivo.

Design and display There will be a fingerprint sensor on the side

The Infinix Zero 5G will feature a centrally-placed punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will have a square-shaped bulged-out camera module. The device may bear a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be offered in green and other color variants.

Information A 16MP front camera is expected

The Infinix Zero 5G will offer a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 48MP main shooter, an ultra-wide sensor, and a telephoto lens. On the front, there could be a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals The phone will support 33W fast-charging

The Infinix Zero 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based XOS and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Infinix Zero 5G: Pricing and availability

Considering its specifications and features, the Infinix Zero 5G will likely be priced at around Rs. 20,000. However, the official pricing and availability information will be announced at the time of launch next month.