Technology OnePlus Nord 2 CE's renders leaked: Here's how it'll look

OnePlus Nord 2 CE's renders leaked: Here's how it'll look

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 16, 2021, 03:03 pm

OnePlus Nord 2 CE's design revealed (Photo credit: 91mobiles)

OnePlus's new Nord-series smartphone, the Nord 2 CE, has been tipped to debut in India and Europe in Q1 2022. Now, 91mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Yogesh Brar, has leaked the renders of the upcoming handset, revealing its design. As per the images, the Nord 2 CE will come with a punch-hole cut-out, triple rear cameras, and a headphone jack. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is said to arrive as a successor to the Nord CE 5G model, However, the leaked renders reveal that it will have some design similarities with the Nord 2 5G device. With this refreshed design, mid-range specifications, and an affordable price-tag, the handset will compete against the OPPO Reno6, Samsung Galaxy M32, and other models.

Design and display The phone will have a 90Hz AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE will sport a punch-hole design with slim bezels, dual microphones, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera module housing three lenses and an LED flash. The handset will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in at least a gray color option.

Information It will be equipped with a 64MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP OmniVision primary snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will boot OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is said to draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus Nord 2 CE: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is tipped to cost around Rs. 24,000-28,000 in India. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in the first half of 2022.