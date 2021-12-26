Ahead of launch, Xiaomi 12X's full specifications and price tipped
Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the 12 series of smartphones in China next week. In the latest development, a Chinese tipster has shared full specifications and price-range of the 12X model from the line-up. As per the tip-off, the Xiaomi 12X will come with a Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 6.28-inch screen, and will be priced starting at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,500).
Why does this story matter?
Xiaomi 12X's leaked specifications suggest that it will come as a toned-down version of the Xiaomi 12 flagship model, which should also be launched alongside. With the tipped price-range and latest features, it will rival many mid-range smartphones from competitor tech brands such as OnePlus 9R, iQOO 7, Vivo X60, and Motorola Edge 20 Pro.
The phone will sport a 120Hz AMOLED screen
The Xiaomi 12X is likely to feature a 6-series aluminium-alloy frame with a centrally-positioned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will get a triple camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.28-inch curved AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
There will be a 20MP front camera
The triple rear cameras on Xiaomi 12X will include a 50MP Sony IMX766 main shooter, a 13MP OmniVision OV13B ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP telemacro sensor. On the front, it could have a 20MP selfie snapper.
A 4,500mAh battery is expected
The Xiaomi 12X will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 13 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.
Xiaomi 12X: Expected pricing
Xiaomi 12X is tipped to cost CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,500), CNY 3,299 (around Rs. 39,000), and CNY 3,599 (approximately Rs. 42,600) for the 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB variants, respectively.