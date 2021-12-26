Technology Ahead of launch, Xiaomi 12X's full specifications and price tipped

Published on Dec 26, 2021

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the 12 series of smartphones in China next week. In the latest development, a Chinese tipster has shared full specifications and price-range of the 12X model from the line-up. As per the tip-off, the Xiaomi 12X will come with a Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 6.28-inch screen, and will be priced starting at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,500).

Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi 12X's leaked specifications suggest that it will come as a toned-down version of the Xiaomi 12 flagship model, which should also be launched alongside. With the tipped price-range and latest features, it will rival many mid-range smartphones from competitor tech brands such as OnePlus 9R, iQOO 7, Vivo X60, and Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

The phone will sport a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Xiaomi 12X is likely to feature a 6-series aluminium-alloy frame with a centrally-positioned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will get a triple camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.28-inch curved AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

There will be a 20MP front camera

The triple rear cameras on Xiaomi 12X will include a 50MP Sony IMX766 main shooter, a 13MP OmniVision OV13B ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP telemacro sensor. On the front, it could have a 20MP selfie snapper.

A 4,500mAh battery is expected

The Xiaomi 12X will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 13 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Xiaomi 12X: Expected pricing

Xiaomi 12X is tipped to cost CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,500), CNY 3,299 (around Rs. 39,000), and CNY 3,599 (approximately Rs. 42,600) for the 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB variants, respectively.