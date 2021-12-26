Technology Redmi Note 11 Pro+ spotted on FCC; global launch imminent

Published on Dec 26, 2021

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ appears on FCC certification site

Redmi is gearing up to launch the Note 11 Pro+ smartphone in the global markets soon. In the latest development, the handset has made its way to the FCC certification site, with model number 20191116UG. To recall, the Note 11 series, including the vanilla Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+ models, debuted in China in October. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The FCC listing of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ suggests an imminent global launch. However, in India, it will likely be launched as Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. The latter will carry the fastest charging support (120W) ever seen on a smartphone in India. Note 11 models have already been a hit in China, where over five lakh units of the line-up were sold within an hour.

Design and display The phone provides Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ features a glass built with a centrally-placed punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera unit. The device bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It weighs 204 grams and measures 163.7x76.2x8.3mm.

Information It boasts a 108MP main camera

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP telephoto macro lens. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals A 4,500mAh battery is offered

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Pricing and availability

In China, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ starts at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,500) for the 6GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 2,299 (around Rs. 27,000) for the 8GB/256GB variant.