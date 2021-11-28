Infinix NOTE 11S officially teased, India launch soon

Infinix NOTE 11S to debut in India soon

Infinix had launched the NOTE 11S smartphone in Thailand earlier this month. Now, in the latest development, Infinix India CEO Anish Kapoor has shared a social media post, which suggests the handset will soon come to India. Highlights of the phone include a 120Hz display, triple rear cameras, a Helio G96 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast-charging. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The NOTE 11S will come to India as the company's latest gaming smartphone here. If it arrives with a similar price-tag as it did in Thailand, it will be a cheaper offering as compared to other gaming-based phones. The Unique design and color variants of the NOTE 11S will also attract more buyers from youngsters.

Design and display

The phone sports a Full-HD+ display

Infinix NOTE 11S measures 173.1x78.4x8.7mm

The Infinix NOTE 11S features a centrally-positioned punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera unit. The device bears a 6.95-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a pixel density of 387ppi and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes in Haze Green, Mithril Gray, and Symphony Cyan color options.

Information

There is a 50MP main camera

The Infinix NOTE 11S offers a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP (f/1.6) primary shooter, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It supports 33W fast-charging

The Infinix NOTE 11S draws power from a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Infinix NOTE 11S: Pricing

The India pricing details of the Infinix NOTE 11S will be announced at the time of launch here. For reference, in Thailand, it is priced starting at THB 6,999 (roughly Rs. 15,600).