iQOO Z5x, with 44W fast-charging and Dimensity 900 processor, launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 20, 2021, 11:28 am

iQOO Z5x launched in China

iQOO has launched its latest Z-series mid-range smartphone, the iQOO Z5x, in China. The handset starts at CNY 1,599 (around Rs. 18,800) and is available in three color variants. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 120Hz LCD display, a 50MP dual rear camera unit, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, and 44W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone provides a 240Hz touch sampling rate

The iQOO Z5x features a waterdrop notch design with a narrow bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Fog Sea White, Lens Black, and Sandstone Orange colors.

Information

It sports an 8MP selfie camera

The iQOO Z5x is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots iQOO UI based on Android 11

The iQOO Z5x is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based iQOO UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

iQOO Z5x: Pricing and availability

The iQOO Z5x is priced at CNY 1,599 (around Rs. 18,800) for the 6GB/128GB model, CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the 8GB/128GB version, and CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs. 22,300) for the 8GB/256GB variant. Pre-orders will open in China later today.