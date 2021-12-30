Technology Vivo Y21T to be launched in India on January 3

Athik Saleh Twitter Dec 30, 2021, 12:05 am 2 min read

Vivo Y21T will come with Snapdragon 680 chipset

Vivo is all set to launch a new Y21T smartphone in India. As per industry insider Ishan Agarwal, the budget-range handset will be launched in the country on January 3, just two days prior to the debut of V23 series of smartphones. The device is said to feature a 50MP triple rear camera unit, a Snapdragon 680 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Vivo Y21T will be the latest entrant in the company's portfolio of budget smartphones. It won't pack a lot of bells and whistles but with highlights like a 50MP main camera and 5,000mAh battery, the company aims to take on rivals such as the Realme Narzo 50A, Samsung Galaxy M12, Infinix HOT 11S, and the newly-launched TECNO SPARK 8 Pro.

Display The device is said to have a waterdrop notch design

The Vivo Y21T is expected to sport a waterdrop notch design, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a rectangular camera module on the back. The device is speculated to feature a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 270ppi. It will likely be available in multiple color options.

Information It will sport triple rear cameras

The Vivo Y21T will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary shooter and two other sensors, details of which are unknown as of now. On the front, it is rumored to sport an 8MP camera.

Internals It will have 4GB of RAM

The Vivo Y21T will draw juice from a Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it is speculated to boot Android 11-based Funtouch OS and will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y21T: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Vivo Y21T will be announced at the time of its launch on January 3. However, based on the rumored specifications, it is expected to be priced under Rs. 15,000.