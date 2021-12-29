Technology Moto Edge X30 to debut in India by February

Athik Saleh Twitter Dec 29, 2021, 07:46 pm 2 min read

Moto Edge X30 is the first phone to use Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Motorola's all-new flagship smartphone, the Moto Edge 30, will be launched in India "by late January or early February," 91mobiles has claimed. It was announced in China earlier this month and is receiving good response there. The company had sold as many as 10,000 units of the handset in less than three minutes during the first sale.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Moto Edge X30 had debuted as the world's first phone to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is a sought after model and its arrival in India is good news for those wanting to get their hands on the smartphone. It will be pitted against the Xiaomi 12, Samsung Galaxy S22, and OnePlus 10 Pro, among others.

Display The device has a 144Hz refresh rate

The Moto Edge X30 comes with a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a cylindrical camera unit. The device bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 576Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support.

Information It flaunts a 60MP selfie snapper

The Moto Edge X30 has a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it sports a 60MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip powers the device

The Moto Edge X30 is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 12-based MYUI 3.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto Edge X30: Pricing and availability

In China, the Moto Edge X30 starts at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the 12GB/256GB model. It is said to arrive in India by late January or early February.