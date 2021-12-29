Technology TECNO SPARK 8 Pro debuts in India at Rs. 10,600

Harshita Malik Twitter Dec 29, 2021, 06:34 pm 2 min read

TECNO SPARK 8 Pro goes official in India; sale from January 4

TECNO has announced its latest affordable smartphone, the SPARK 8 Pro, in the Indian market. It is priced at Rs. 10,599 and had debuted in Bangladesh last month. As for the highlights, the device comes with a 6.8-inch display, a triple rear camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery which can be fueled up from 0-85% in an hour.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

TECNO SPARK 8 Pro is the latest addition to the portfolio of budget smartphones in India and is also the higher-spec version of the SPARK 8, which went official here in September. It will pose competition to many sub-Rs. 15,000 handsets in India such as the Realme Narzo 50A, Infinix HOT 11S, and Samsung Galaxy M12.

Design and display The phone is available in four color options

TECNO SPARK 8 Pro is 169mm long and 76.8mm wide

The TECNO SPARK 8 Pro features an 8.7mm thick body with a centrally-placed punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a striped pattern and triple cameras. The device bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes in Interstellar Black, Komodo Island, Turquoise Cyan, and Winsor Violet colors.

Information There is an 8MP front camera

The TECNO SPARK 8 Pro offers a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP primary shooter, a 2MP secondary sensor, and an AI lens. On the front, it gets an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals It supports 33W fast-charging

The TECNO SPARK 8 Pro draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based HiOS 7.6 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information TECNO SPARK 8 Pro: Pricing and availability

The TECNO SPARK 8 Pro carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 10,599 for the 4GB/64GB base model. However, this price is valid for a limited time. The phone will be up for purchase from January 4 onwards via Amazon.