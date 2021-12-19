Technology iQOO Neo5 SE to feature Snapdragon 870 processor; price tipped

iQOO Neo5 SE's specifications and pricing details leaked

iQOO will launch its new Neo-series smartphones, the Neo5s and Neo5 SE, in China on December 20. Now, tipster Digital Chat Station (via Weibo) has leaked the specifications and price of the Neo5 SE model. As per the leak, the device will cost CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,850) and come with a 144Hz display, a Snapdragon 870 chipset, and 55W fast-charging support.

The Neo5 SE will arrive as an addition to iQOO's affordable Neo range of smartphones. The leak suggests that the phone will pack impressive specifications, including a high refresh rate, fast wired charging, and a top-tier Qualcomm processor in a mid-range price bracket. It will rival other Snapdragon 870 SoC-powered models like Realme GT Neo2, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, and OnePlus 9R, among others.

Design and display The phone will have a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The iQOO Neo5 SE will feature a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera module. The handset will bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in three color options.

Information It will sport a 16MP selfie camera

The iQOO Neo5 SE will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor. Details regarding its other lenses are not known at the moment. For selfies and video calling, it may have a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will run on Android 11 operating system

The iQOO Neo5 SE will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 OS and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO Neo5 SE: Pricing and availability

The iQOO Neo5 SE is tipped to be priced at around CNY 2,000 (around Rs. 23,850). However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on December 20.