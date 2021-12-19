Technology Moto Edge X30 gets December security patch with first update

Moto Edge X30 gets December security patch with first update

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 19, 2021, 11:26 am

Motorola Edge X30 gets its first software update

Motorola has reportedly started releasing a software update for its latest Edge X30 smartphone, which went official earlier this month. As per the changelog, the firmware brings optimized touch and fingerprint experiences, improved battery performance, an enhanced camera app, and fixes for multiple bugs. It also bumps the Android security patch to December 2021. Here are more details.

The latest software update on Moto Edge X30 carries version number SOSC32.16-29-12. It has been released via an over-the-air method and will reach all the units gradually.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The latest software update on Moto Edge X30 is the first software update on the flagship. The firmware also brings newer versions of multiple software and applications. Edge X30 is the world's first smartphone with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and has also attracted a huge crowd in China as the company has sold CNY 100 million worth of the handsets.

Design and Display The phone weighs 194 grams

Moto Edge X30 is offered in White and Black color options

As far as specifications are concerned, the Moto Edge X30 features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, there is a cylindrical camera unit. The device bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It measures 163.6x75.6x8.5mm and weighs 194 grams.

Information There is a 50MP main camera

The Motorola Edge X30 offers a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary shooter, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it gets a 60MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper. An in-display camera variant is also offered.

Internals It supports 68W fast-charging

The Moto Edge X30 draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 12-based MYUI 3 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.