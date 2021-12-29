Technology This is how OPPO Find X5 Pro will look like

OPPO Find X5 Pro's renders shared by @OnLeaks reveal full design

OPPO is reportedly working on a new Find X5 series of smartphones that will be announced in the coming months. In the latest development, @OnLeaks and Prepp have leaked renders of the Pro model, revealing its full design features. As per the images, the Find X5 Pro will have a punch-hole design, a metal-glass body, and a protruding, asymmetrical camera module on the back.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

OPPO Find X5 Pro will replace the Find X3 Pro model which was announced this year. The company is likely to skip the X4 moniker since the number 4 is considered unlucky in China. The renders give us an early look at OPPO's next-generation flagship smartphone which will rival the OnePlus 10 Pro, Moto Edge X30, and Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Design and display The phone will flaunt a QHD+ AMOLED screen

The OPPO Find X5 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Similar to the Find X3 Pro, there will be a bulged out camera unit on the rear but the lenses will be arranged asymmetrically. The device is expected to bear a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a QHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information A 32MP front camera is expected

The OPPO Find X5 Pro will offer a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP/13MP tertiary lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front, there could be a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will support 125W fast-charging

The OPPO Find X5 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and support 125W fast-charging. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Find X5 Pro: Pricing and availability

At present, the pricing and availability information of OPPO Find X5 Pro is not known. We expect the handset to cost around €1,150 (roughly Rs. 97,000) for the 12GB/256GB model in Europe.