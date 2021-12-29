Technology Everything to know about Xiaomi's latest MIUI 13 user interface

MIUI 13 introduced with improved security and enhanced experience

Alongside the flagship 12 series of smartphones, Xiaomi has announced the latest version of its Android ROM, called MIUI 13. It comes pre-installed in the all-new 12X, 12, and 12 Pro models. The new version brings an enhanced user experience, a host of privacy-focused features, multiple personalization options, and a unique OS experience with the help of new widgets as well as dynamic wallpapers.

MIUI 13 is the company's latest operating system which is touted to offer an all-round upgrade with a stable software experience. It succeeds the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update and brings new widgets that offer an iOS 15-like experience. The tech giant has also extended the MIUI skin beyond smartphones and tablets to AIoT devices including smartwatches, TVs, and speakers.

MIUI 13 comes with a 3-step verification process, including facial recognition, watermark reading of the user's ID, and "electronic fraud protection" to deliver security promises. You also get new widgets, wallpapers, themes, and a new font called 'MiSans' which provides a simplified reading experience. The Mi Smart Hub lets you find nearby Xiaomi devices to share and access each other's content.

In terms of performance, MIUI 13 is focused on improving core functionality with 52% rise in overall fluidity. It also prevents the degrading of read-write capability by 5% via Atomized Memory and Liquid Storage technology.

Alongside MIUI 13, Xiaomi has also introduced MIUI 13 Pad, MIUI Watch, MIUI Home, and MIUI TV for its tablets, smartwatches, smart home devices, and smart TVs, respectively. The MIUI 13 Pad provides an enhanced multitasking through gesture support, an improved taskbar, as well as the ability to open multiple apps on a single screen.

Xiaomi has announced that global users can receive the stable OTA update of MIUI 13 starting from Q1 2022. However, in China, Xiaomi 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Ultra will get the firmware by the end of January. Further, the MIUI 13 Pad will be available for Mi Pad 5 Pro and Mi Pad 5 by January-end.