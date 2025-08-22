Bajaj restarts full production of Chetak e-scooter after supply hiccup

In July 2025, Chetak production nearly halved year-on-year (YoY) to 10,824 units. The decline was primarily due to the shortage of magnets, which are essential for EV motors. At that time, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, had warned that if supplies didn't improve by August, volumes could fall to zero. However, the company has managed to avert this crisis and resume production ahead of schedule.

Supply assurance

Bajaj Auto confirms it has enough supplies to meet demand

With sourcing now secured, Bajaj Auto has confirmed that it has enough supplies of magnets and other key materials to meet demand during the upcoming festive season. "Demand for Chetak remains robust, supplies have normalized and deliveries against bookings have commenced. We are scaling up production to meet rising demand while staying true to our standards of quality and customer delight," said Eric Vas, President of Urbanite Business Unit at Bajaj Auto.