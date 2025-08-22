LOADING...

Bentley's Continental Supersports is all about pure performance

Auto

Bentley is gearing up to drop the new Continental Supersports by the end of 2025.
This model kicks off their "extreme" line-up, swapping out hybrids and all-wheel drive for a lighter, rear-wheel-drive setup that's all about pure performance.

The supersports gets a detuned version of the GT Speed's engine

The Supersports gets a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 with around 640hp—less power than the current GT Speed, but Bentley has made it nearly 450kg lighter using carbon-fiber panels, fewer seats, and other weight-saving tweaks.
The result? It still does 0-100km/h in just about 3.1 seconds, matching its more powerful sibling.

Pricing and availability

Bentley hasn't shared pricing yet, but expect bold aerodynamic upgrades like a big rear spoiler when it officially debuts later in 2025.