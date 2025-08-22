Bentley's Continental Supersports is all about pure performance

The supersports gets a detuned version of the GT Speed's engine

The Supersports gets a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 with around 640hp—less power than the current GT Speed, but Bentley has made it nearly 450kg lighter using carbon-fiber panels, fewer seats, and other weight-saving tweaks.

The result? It still does 0-100km/h in just about 3.1 seconds, matching its more powerful sibling.