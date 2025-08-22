Next Article
Bentley's Continental Supersports is all about pure performance
Bentley is gearing up to drop the new Continental Supersports by the end of 2025.
This model kicks off their "extreme" line-up, swapping out hybrids and all-wheel drive for a lighter, rear-wheel-drive setup that's all about pure performance.
The supersports gets a detuned version of the GT Speed's engine
The Supersports gets a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 with around 640hp—less power than the current GT Speed, but Bentley has made it nearly 450kg lighter using carbon-fiber panels, fewer seats, and other weight-saving tweaks.
The result? It still does 0-100km/h in just about 3.1 seconds, matching its more powerful sibling.
Pricing and availability
Bentley hasn't shared pricing yet, but expect bold aerodynamic upgrades like a big rear spoiler when it officially debuts later in 2025.