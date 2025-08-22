Priyansh Arya eyes Ranji Trophy debut after IPL success 

Priyansh Arya, the breakout star of IPL 2025, is gearing up for his next challenge: a potential debut in the Ranji Trophy . The young cricketer had an impressive run in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, scoring 475 runs at a strike rate of 179.24. The Punjab Kings opener's performance included a blistering century against Chennai Super Kings, making him one of the most talked-about players this season.

Career trajectory A stunning start to his IPL career Arya's journey in the cricketing world has been nothing short of remarkable. The Delhi-based batter made his IPL debut against Gujarat Titans, scoring an impressive 47 off just 23 balls. This was just a glimpse of his talent as he went on to score three sixes in a row off Matheesha Pathirana and even hit Jasprit Bumrah for a six over fine leg.

Future plans Record-breaking debut season Arya's debut IPL season was a record-breaking one, with him becoming the highest run-scorer by an uncapped player in their debut season. He also hit the third-fastest century by an Indian in IPL history. Despite his success in white-ball cricket, Arya is keen on making his mark in red-ball cricket too. "I hope it will happen this year," he told ESPNcricinfo about his potential Ranji Trophy debut.

Fame impact Staying grounded amidst the fame Arya's IPL success has catapulted him into the limelight, with fans recognizing him wherever he goes. However, he remains grounded despite all the attention. "I like to stay by myself," he said about his newfound fame. He also stressed that while he expects more from himself now, he never lets negative thoughts overpower him and continues to work on improving his game.

Journey Arya's journey from middle-order to opening Arya is well aware that his current fame and attention are a result of his IPL success. He recalls being a struggling middle-order batter in Under-19s, unable to break into the Under-23 side due to stiff competition. To find a place, he switched to opening and eventually made it his own, first for Delhi's T20 team and now for PBKS.