Bhuvneshwar Kumar boasts this milestone in T20 Asia Cup: Details 

The Asia Cup , a premier cricket tournament, has witnessed some of the most talented bowlers in the game. Since its transition to T20 format in 2016, several players have made their mark. The upcoming edition in Sharjah will see India defend their title. Meanwhile, it must be noted that veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the only bowler with a five-wicket haul in Men's T20 Asia Cup history. Let's revisit that historic spell.

Spell When Bhuvneshwar tormented Afghanistan batters The Dubai track looked brilliant to bat on as India posted 212/2 while batting first against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup. However, that wasn't the case when Afghanistan batted as pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar breathed fire with the new ball. Four of his five wickets came inside the powerplay as he finished with 5/4 in four overs. India, hence, recorded a thumping 101-run victory.

Feat First Indian bowler with 2 T20I fifers With this spell, Bhuvneshwar became the first Indian bowler to take two five-wicket hauls in T20 internationals. His previous five-wicket haul came against South Africa in Johannesburg back in 2018 when he had taken 5/24. Notably, this was also the first time an Indian bowler dismissed both opposition openers for ducks in a T20I innings.

Another record Fewest runs conceded by an Indian Bhuvneshwar registered the fewest runs conceded by an Indian bowler in the full quota of overs in men's T20Is. He gave away just four runs, eclipsing R Ashwin's record of five runs against Sri Lanka in 2016 and his own record of five runs against UAE in 2016. No other full-member team pacer has taken a T20I fifer while conceding five or fewer runs.