Technology OnePlus Nord 2 CE's launch tipped for February-March 2022

OnePlus Nord 2 CE's launch tipped for February-March 2022

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 25, 2021, 03:28 pm

OnePlus Nord 2 CE will not be launched before February 2022

OnePlus is expected to launch its Nord 2 CE smartphone in Q1 next year. In the latest development, tipster Yogesh Brar has shared the handset will not be introduced in India before February 2022. The Nord 2 CE is also said to be exclusive to Indian and European markets only. Its rumored highlights include a 6.4-inch display, Dimensity 900 processor, and 65W fast-charging.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be the latest addition to the company's Nord series of smartphones and an upgrade over the Nord CE 5G model. The latest leak suggests the handset will debut only in February or March next year. It will get the latest operating system, a faster charging support, and an SD card slot as an update over the predecessor.

Design and display The phone will offer a 90Hz AMOLED screen

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will likely get a rectangular camera bump. The handset should bear a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information A 64MP main camera is expected

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is said to sport a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP primary OmniVision shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there will be a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals There could be a 4,500mAh battery

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?

OnePlus will announce the official pricing information of its Nord 2 CE smartphone at the time of launch in the coming months. However, it is expected to be priced between the range of Rs. 24,000-28,000.