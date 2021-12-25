Technology iQOO 9 series may be launched on January 5

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 25, 2021, 12:55 am

iQOO 9 series launch poster leaked

iQOO is gearing up to launch its new flagship 9 series of smartphones in China. Now, the latest leak suggests the line-up, including the vanilla 9 and 9 Pro models, will debut on January 5 next year. Moreover, the leaked image reveals the top-end Pro model with a BMW M Motorsport-inspired design and a large black camera module housing three lenses.

iQOO 9 will arrive as the company's next flagship series, succeeding the iQOO 8 lineup, which seemingly will not be launched in India. Compared to the predecessor, the devices will offer an upgraded display, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and a redesigned camera module. They will rival other premium smartphones like the OnePlus 10 and Xiaomi 12 series handsets.

Design and display The phones will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The iQOO 9 and 9 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader. The devices may bear 6.62-inch and 6.78-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screens, respectively, with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model will have a BMW M Motorsport-inspired rear design with Red, Black, and Blue colored racing strip.

Cameras iQOO 9 Pro may sport a 64MP main camera

The iQOO 9 will sport a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP main snapper, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 13MP depth lens. The iQOO 9 Pro might offer a similar camera arrangement but with a 64MP primary sensor. For selfies and video calling, the duo may have a 16MP and a 32MP front-facing camera, respectively.

Internals They will boot Android 12 operating system

The iQOO 9 and 9 Pro should be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They may run on Android 12 OS and pack a 4,650mAh and 4,500mAh battery, respectively, with up to 120W fast-charging support. The devices should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G connectivity.

Information iQOO 9 series: Pricing and availability

iQOO will announce the official pricing and availability details of the iQOO 9 series at the time of the launch, which may take place in China on January 5. However, considering the specifications, the line-up is likely to start at around Rs. 48,000.