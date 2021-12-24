Technology Ahead of launch, Xiaomi 12's full specifications and prices leaked

Dec 24, 2021

Xiaomi 12 will offer Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest flagship 12 series of smartphones in China on December 28. In the latest development, specifications and pricing details of the vanilla Xiaomi 12 have surfaced online, revealing it to start at CNY 3,699 (around Rs. 43,600). It will offer a 6.28-inch display, triple rear cameras, a 4,500mAh battery with wireless fast-charging, and MIUI 13 support.



Xiaomi 12 will arrive as the company's next flagship series, succeeding the Mi 11 lineup. Compared to the predecessor, it will come with a smaller display, camera improvements, and Qualcomm's top-tier chipset. The handset has also reportedly received an A+ score from DisplayMate with 15 new records. The Xiaomi 12 series has already received over two lakh reservations in total in a single day.



Xiaomi 12 Compact pic.twitter.com/AwacuuexQD — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 22, 2021

Design and display The phone will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Xiaomi 12 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera module. The handset will bear a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, 16,000 levels of brightness (1,600-nits of peak brightness), and HDR10+ support.



The Xiaomi 12 will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and OIS support, a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field-of-view, and a tertiary snapper with 3x optical zoom support. A 32MP selfie camera is expected.



The Xiaomi 12 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired and 30W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and NSA/SA 5G.



The Xiaomi 12 is likely to cost CNY 3,699 (around Rs. 43,600) for the 8GB/128GB model, CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the 8GB/256GB version, and CNY 4,399 (approximately Rs. 51,900) for the 12GB/256GB variant. It may go on sale from January 1, 2022.