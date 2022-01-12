Microsoft Surface Pro X launched in India at Rs. 94,000

Microsoft Surface Pro X launched in India at Rs. 94,000

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 12, 2022, 12:00 am 2 min read

Microsoft Surface Pro X is available with SQ1 and SQ2 processor options

Microsoft has launched the new Surface Pro X in India. The company claims that it is the thinnest and most affordable 13-inch Surface device. The laptop starts at Rs. 93,999 for consumers and is available for purchase through Reliance Digital and authorized commercial sellers. It features a 13.0-inch PixelSense display, a built-in kickstand, and is available with both SQ1 and SQ2 processor options.

Context Why does this story matter?

Microsoft Surface Pro X made its global debut in September last year and is a successor to the Surface Pro X 2020. It retains the same design, display, and several other features of its predecessor.

Notably, the 2021 Surface Pro X model only offers Wi-Fi connectivity instead of LTE, which was available on the 2020 model.

Display The laptop has a PixelSense touch display

The Microsoft Surface Pro X features a conventional screen with slim bezels on the sides, a Surface Pen, and a detachable Signature Keyboard. The device bears a 13.0-inch QHD+ (2280x1920 pixels) PixelSense touch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 267ppi pixel density. It has a 10MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing snapper with Windows Hello face recognition feature.

Internals It runs on 'Windows 10 Home on ARM'

The Microsoft Surface Pro X draws power from a Microsoft SQ1 or SQ2 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to 512GB of SSD storage, and an SQ2 Adreno 690 GPU. It offers up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge and runs on "Windows 10 Home on ARM" (upgradeable to Windows 11).

Information It has two Type-C ports

The I/O ports on the Microsoft Surface Pro X include two Type-C ports, a Surface Connect port, and a Surface Keyboard port. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and GPS. It also packs stereo speakers and dual far-field microphones.

Pocket-pinch Microsoft Surface Pro X: Pricing

For consumers, the 2021 model of Microsoft Surface Pro X is priced at Rs. 93,999 for the sole 8GB/128GB model with SQ1 chipset. For business clients, the Surface Pro X starts at Rs. 94,599 for the SQ1/8GB/128GB configuration and goes up to Rs. 1,50,499 for the top-tier model with SQ2/16GB/512GB. All the models are available in a single Platinum color option.