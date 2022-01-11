Samsung Galaxy S22 series tipped to debut on February 8

Samsung Galaxy S22 series tipped to debut on February 8

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 11, 2022, 04:49 pm 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S22 series will include S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra models

Samsung will launch its flagship S22 series of smartphones via a virtual "Galaxy Unpacked 2022" event on February 8, according to DDaily, a South Korean publication. The report also claims that the S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra will be up for pre-orders from February 9 onwards. The handsets will be shipped starting February 21 and will arrive in stores from February 24.

Context Why does this story matter?

Samsung has seemingly delayed the launch of the Galaxy S22 line-up due to the Galaxy S21 FE and now that it has been launched, the road is clear for the flagship models.

While previous leaks have revealed the key specifications and design of the upcoming handsets, the latest report from South Korea reveals the launch and availability details of the S22 series.

Display The handsets will have a 120Hz screen

Samsung Galaxy S22 series will sport a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The S22 and S22+ will bear a 6.1-inch and 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, respectively, whereas the S22 Ultra will flaunt a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. They will offer a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Cameras The S22 Ultra will boast a 108MP main camera

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ will sport a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 12MP telephoto lens. The S22 Ultra will flaunt a 108MP main snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 10MP periscope telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom. Up front, the trio will have a single selfie snapper.

Internals The devices will run One UI 4.0

The Galaxy S22 series will be fueled by an Exynos 2200/Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The S22 and S22+ will pack 4,000mAh and 4,500mAh batteries, respectively, with 25W fast-charging. The S22 Ultra will house a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. The phones will boot Android 12-based One UI 4.0.

Information Samsung Galaxy S22 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S22 series will be announced at the time of launch, which is said to happen on February 8. However, considering the leaked specifications and features, the line-up may start at around Rs. 60,000 in India.