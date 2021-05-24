Here's what to expect from Microsoft Build 2021 developers conference

May 24, 2021

Shortly after being in the news for retiring Internet Explorer and Windows 10X, Microsoft is all set to host its Build 2021 virtual event starting from May 25. Over three days, the event for developers will cover various features that could potentially be incorporated into Windows 10, Microsoft Office, Teams, and other consumer products. Here's everything we are expecting from Build 2021.

Schedule

Conference featuring senior Microsoft employees will be live-streamed on YouTube

Microsoft will broadcast Build 2021 live on YouTube and its official website. The event will kick off with CEO Satya Nadella's keynote address at 9:00 PM IST on May 25. Besides Nadella, featured speakers include many senior Microsoft employees including Amanda Silver, Scott Hanselman, Kayla Cinnamon, Donovan Brown, and Kevin Scott. Leading up to Build 2021, Microsoft released free-to-download goodies as well.

Free goodies

Microsoft released themed desktop wallpapers, Teams backgrounds ahead of event

The company has created three desktop wallpapers in 4K resolution and three similarly themed Microsoft Teams backgrounds which are free to download. That aside, Microsoft hasn't talked about Windows 10 at its developer conference in a while. However, with Windows 10X retired, Microsoft said its features will be integrated into existing Windows and Microsoft products.

Details

Windows 10X features could be incorporated into Windows 10

Microsoft said it didn't want Windows 10X features "confined to a small subset of customers" in a blog post. Features such as a "modernized touch keyboard with optimized key sizing, sounds, colors, and animations" could make their way to Windows 10. This is a step up from last year's conference which discussed Project Reunion and changes to Edge browser.

Visual revamp

Windows 10 design changes can be expected at Build 2021

Microsoft is also expected to announce major visual changes to Windows 10 including new icons, fonts, redesigned jump lists in the Taskbar and Start Menu, and redesigned Action Center sliders. Digital Trends reported that code for most of these changes has been spotted in Windows Insider beta builds. A new Visual Studio 2022 and Microsoft Store with support for Win32 apps are also expected.

Surfing ahead

Microsoft could announce future plans for Edge browser, beta versions

Since the last Build event, Edge browser got new features including Kids Mode and Vertical Tabs. This trend is expected to continue, possibly with a shared codebase between desktop and mobile versions of Edge, so they can easily share features. Microsoft is also likely to talk about plans for Canary and Dev versions of Edge browser for Android and the beta versions on iOS.

Teaming up

Microsoft 365 products, Teams likely to be major talking points

Since Microsoft recently made Teams free for the masses, it's likely to be the center of attention at Build 2021. The company could talk about upcoming features for Teams and Microsoft 365 products. Microsoft has scheduled more than 287 sessions focusing on Microsoft 365 products, such as Teams, Azure, and Power Platform. That said, Microsoft is known to save the best for surprise sessions.