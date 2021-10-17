Realme releases Android 11 update for 3 Pro smartphone

Realme 3 Pro gets updated to Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0

Realme has started rolling out the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update for its Realme 3 Pro handset in India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings an optimized system performance, improves the Wi-Fi, and fixes multiple camera issues as well as the bug with ambient sound while playing games. It also bumps the Android security patch to August 2021. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The latest Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update on Realme 3 Pro carries version number RMX1851EX_11.F.05 and devices need to be updated to version RMX1851EX_11.F.04 in order to receive the above-mentioned firmware, which is being released in a phased manner via the over-the-air method.

Design and display

The phone sports a Full-HD+ LCD screen

Realme 3 Pro measures 156.8x74.2x8.3mm and weighs 172 grams

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme 3 Pro features a plastic built with a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a pill-shaped camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device bears a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is available in three color options.

Information

There is a 25MP selfie camera

The Realme 3 Pro offers a dual rear camera arrangement, comprising a 16MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 25MP (f/2.0) front-facing shooter.

Internals

It supports 20W fast-charging

The Realme 3 Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 710 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, the device is equipped with a 4,045mAh battery with 20W fast-charging and also offers support for various connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.