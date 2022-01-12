Xiaomi 11i series to go on sale today at 12pm

Xiaomi 11i series to go on sale today at 12pm

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 12, 2022, 11:30 am 2 min read

Xiaomi 11i series will be available for purchase through Flipkart

Xiaomi's latest 11i series will be up for grabs in India today from 12pm onwards. The line-up, consisting the 11i and 11i HyperCharge models, will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The vanilla 11i costs Rs. 24,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model while the 11i HyperCharge starts at Rs. 26,999 for the same configuration. Buyers will be eligible for cashback offers and discounts.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Xiaomi 11i series will go on sale with a lot of anticipation in the air. The company calls the 11i HyperCharge as "India's fastest charging smartphone." At the same time, the regular 11i is no slouch with its 67W fast-charging capability.

Looking at the competitive pricing and the top-tier features, the 11i series is likely to stamp its authority in the mid-range segment.

Display The handsets features a 120Hz display

The Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge feature a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an IP53-rated build quality. The handsets bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. They are offered in Purple Mist, Camo Green, Pacific Pearl, and Stealth Black color options.

Information They flaunt a 108MP main camera

The Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge are equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, they sport a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals The 11i HyperCharge has 120W fast-charging support

The Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge draw juice from a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The former packs a 5,160mAh battery with 67W fast-charging while the latter houses a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging capability. They boot Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. For connectivity, they offer support for 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1.

Pocket-pinch Xiaomi 11i series: Pricing and offers

The Xiaomi 11i is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB/128GB configuration. The 11i HyperCharge costs Rs. 26,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 2,500 instant discount with SBI credit cards and up to Rs. 17,950 off on exchanging an eligible smartphone.