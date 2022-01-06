Xiaomi launches 'India's fastest charging smartphone' at Rs. 27,000
Xiaomi has launched its much-anticipated 11i HyperCharge model in India. The mid-range handset starts at Rs. 26,999 and will be available for purchase through mi.com, Flipkart, and select retail stores from January 12 onwards. It features a 108MP triple camera unit, a Dimensity 920 chip, a 120Hz screen, and 120W fast-charging technology. The company has also introduced an 11i model alongside the 11i HyperCharge.
Why does it matter?
- The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge arrives with the tag of "India's fastest charging smartphone." The company claims that its 120W fast-charging capability will charge the device to 100% in just 15 minutes.
- The 11i HyperCharge is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ that was launched in China last year and provides high-end features at a competitive price.
The device has a 120Hz screen refresh rate
The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge features a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has an IP53-rated build quality. The device bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Purple Mist, Camo Green, Pacific Pearl, and Stealth Black color options.
It flaunts a 108MP main camera
The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge flaunts a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie snapper.
It has a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support
The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. At the heart, it boots Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset supports 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
Xiaomi 11i supports 67W wired fast-charging
Alongside the 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi has also launched the 11i model. In terms of design and hardware, it is identical to the 11i HyperCharge except for packing a bigger 5,160mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.
Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge: Pricing and availability
The Xiaomi 11i is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The 11i HyperCharge carries a price-tag of Rs. 26,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. The handsets will go on sale from January 12 onwards via mi.com, Flipkart, and select retail stores.