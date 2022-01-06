Xiaomi launches 'India's fastest charging smartphone' at Rs. 27,000

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 06, 2022, 01:29 pm 2 min read

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, with 120W fast-charging, debuts in India

Xiaomi has launched its much-anticipated 11i HyperCharge model in India. The mid-range handset starts at Rs. 26,999 and will be available for purchase through mi.com, Flipkart, and select retail stores from January 12 onwards. It features a 108MP triple camera unit, a Dimensity 920 chip, a 120Hz screen, and 120W fast-charging technology. The company has also introduced an 11i model alongside the 11i HyperCharge.

Context Why does it matter?

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge arrives with the tag of "India's fastest charging smartphone." The company claims that its 120W fast-charging capability will charge the device to 100% in just 15 minutes.

The 11i HyperCharge is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ that was launched in China last year and provides high-end features at a competitive price.

Display The device has a 120Hz screen refresh rate

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge features a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has an IP53-rated build quality. The device bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Purple Mist, Camo Green, Pacific Pearl, and Stealth Black color options.

Information It flaunts a 108MP main camera

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge flaunts a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals It has a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. At the heart, it boots Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset supports 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi 11i supports 67W wired fast-charging

Alongside the 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi has also launched the 11i model. In terms of design and hardware, it is identical to the 11i HyperCharge except for packing a bigger 5,160mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

Pocket-pinch Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge: Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi 11i is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The 11i HyperCharge carries a price-tag of Rs. 26,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. The handsets will go on sale from January 12 onwards via mi.com, Flipkart, and select retail stores.