Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge's teaser confirms 120Hz display

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 26, 2021, 01:58 pm

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will sport a 120Hz display with 1200-nits brightness

Xiaomi is gearing up to announce its new mid-range handset, the 11i HyperCharge, in India on January 6. In the latest development, a Xiaomi India official has shared a teaser of the handset, confirming its 120Hz display. It is already confirmed to boast 120W fast-charging capability and will likely get a triple rear camera setup, a Dimensity 920 chipset, and Android 11 support.

Speed isn't just exclusive to the charging on the #Xiaomi11iHyperCharge



Say hello to the Super Bright 1200 nits display which also supports 120Hz refresh rate.#HyperChargeRevolution coming your way on 6th Jan 2022. pic.twitter.com/l50vDnpCLt — Sandeep Sarma (@sandeep9sarma) December 25, 2021

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro+, which is a popular model in China. The 11i HyperCharge will attract customers with some flagship-grade features like 120W fast-charging support and 120Hz display. It will arrive as the first smartphone in India to support over 100W of charging speed, making it the fastest charging phone in the country.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will come in Camo Green and Stealth Black color options

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera unit. The device will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1200-nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will sport a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 108MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP telemacro lens. On the front, there will be a 16MP selfie snapper.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

The official pricing and availability information of Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be announced at the time of launch on January 6. However, going by its specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 25,000.