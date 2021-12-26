Technology Xiaomi 12's teaser reveals front camera details; TCL display confirmed

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 26, 2021, 12:15 pm

Xiaomi 12 will sport a 32MP front camera

In the run-up to the launch of its 12 series of smartphones, Xiaomi has released a teaser of the vanilla model. The post confirms a 32MP front camera with native beauty filter. Separately, TCL has confirmed that the Xiaomi 12 will sport a TCL Huaxing T4 AMOLED display. Under the hood, the phone will use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi 12 is slated to take on OnePlus 10 series and Samsung's S22 smartphones. According to TCL, the handset will get a custom-made "premium-crafted" AMOLED display with one of the highest screen-to-body ratios in the compact smartphone segment. Moreover, the 32MP front camera will use an "advanced pixel-level skin rejuvenation technology" which reconstructs the original skin details to achieve a "reverse growth" effect.

Design and display The screen will provide DC Dimming and 12-bit color support

Image credits: @OnLeaks

The Xiaomi 12 will have a centrally-placed punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will get a rectangular camera bump. The device shall bear a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ support, DC Dimming, and 12-bit color support.

Information A 50MP main camera will be available

The Xiaomi 12 will likely offer a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, it is confirmed to sport a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will run on Android 12

The Xiaomi 12 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 12-based MIUI 13 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired and 30W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?

Xiaomi 12 has been tipped to cost CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,800), CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 47,350), and CNY 4,399 (approximately Rs. 52,000) for the 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB models, respectively. The phone will go official in China on December 28.