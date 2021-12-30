Technology Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge to cost between Rs. 25,000-30,000

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge to cost between Rs. 25,000-30,000

Athik Saleh Twitter Dec 30, 2021, 12:47 pm 2 min read

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will have 120W fast-charging support

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its 11i HyperCharge model in India on January 6. In the latest development, India Today Tech has claimed that the device will cost between Rs. 25,000-30,000. It is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ and will feature a 120Hz screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will arrive as 'India's fastest charging smartphone' and is touted to charge the device to 100% in 15 minutes thanks to its 120W fast-charging capability. It will also be one of the first phones to arrive in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. The handset is sure to raise competition in the sub-Rs. 30,000 segment.

Display The handset will be available in two colors

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will come with a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a rectangular camera module. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in Camo Green and Stealth Black colors.

Information It will boast a 108MP main camera

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will flaunt a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP telemacro lens. On the front, it will have a 16MP snapper.

Internals A Dimensity 920 chip will fuel the device

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Pricing and availability

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be launched in India on January 6. Its official price will be announced at the time of launch but as per the report, the smartphone will cost between Rs. 25,000-30,000.