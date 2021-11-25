Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro tipped to debut in India soon

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro could be launched in India by January

Xiaomi will launch the TWS 3 Pro wireless earbuds in the Indian market "as soon as December or January," as per 91mobiles. The wearable was announced in China in September this year. As for the key highlights, it comes with Active Noise Cancellation, 360-degree spatial audio, LHDC 4.0 support, and a battery life of up to 27 hours. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro is the company's most advanced set of truly wireless earphones with a premium design and hi-end features. It is touted to be the world's first wireless earbuds to offer LDHC 4.0 codec which can boost the audio quality to "HiFi-level." In India, the TWS 3 Pro will take on rivals like Nothing ear (1), OnePlus Buds Pro, and others.

Each earbud weighs 4.8 grams

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro features an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance and has an Apple AirPods Pro-like in-ear design with rubber tips. In China, it is offered in Black, White, and Deep Forest Green color options with matching charging-cum-carry case. Each bud tips the scales at 4.8 grams and supports pressure control for managing music and other functions.

You get up to six hours of listening time

The Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro delivers a listening time of up to six hours when ANC is disabled while the case promises up to 27 hours of battery life. The case has a Type-C port for charging.

The earbuds offer 360-degree spatial audio technology

The Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro is equipped with dual dynamic drivers, 360-degree spatial audio technology, and LDHC 4.0 codec that can boost audio quality to "HiFi-level." It also offers an ambient mode, a human voice-enhancing mode, and adaptive Active Noise Cancellation which reduces up to 40db of surrounding noise. For connectivity, the earphones provide support for Bluetooth 5.2 and dual device pairing.

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro: Pricing and availability

Xiaomi will announce the pricing details of TWS 3 Pro in India at the time of its launch in the coming weeks. For reference, in China, the earbuds cost CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,140).