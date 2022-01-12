TECNO POP 5 LTE debuts in India at Rs. 6,300

TECNO POP 5 LTE debuts in India at Rs. 6,300

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 12, 2022, 06:28 pm 2 min read

TECNO POP 5 LTE to go on sale starting January 16

TECNO has launched POP 5 LTE as its latest budget-range smartphone in India. The handset will be up for grabs from January 16 exclusively through Amazon India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 6,299. As for the key highlights, the phone features an IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz touch sampling rate, an 8MP main camera, and a MediaTek Helio A25 chip.

Context Why does this story matter?

The POP 5 LTE is the latest addition to TECNO's POP series of smartphones. The handset was earlier launched in the Philippines and Pakistan, and arrives in India to strengthen the company's presence in the budget segment.

As per the company, the handset is designed for Gen Z. It will attract first-time smartphone buyers in India.

Display The handset has a waterdrop notch design

The TECNO POP 5 LTE features a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bottom bezel, and an IPX2-rated build quality. The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 480-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Ice Blue, Deepsea Luster, and Turquoise Cyan color options.

Information It sports an 8MP main camera

The TECNO POP 5 LTE is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising an 8MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and an 'AI' lens. On the front, it sports a 5MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals A MediaTek Helio A25 chip powers the device

The TECNO POP 5 LTE is fueled by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11 (Go Edition)-based HiOS 7.6 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the handset offers support for 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and FM radio.

Information TECNO POP 5 LTE: Pricing and availability

TECNO POP 5 LTE is priced at Rs. 6,299 for the solo 2GB/32GB variant. It will be available for purchase from January 16 onwards via Amazon India.