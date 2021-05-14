Samsung Galaxy M02s, F02s receive One UI Core 3.1 update

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 14, 2021, 12:25 am

Samsung rolls out Android 11 update for Galaxy M02s, F02s

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 software update for the Galaxy M02s and Galaxy F02s smartphones in India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings in a refreshed UI design and improved privacy protection along with all the goodies of Android 11. The update also bumps up the Android security patch level to April 2021.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11 update for the Samsung Galaxy M02s and Galaxy F02s carries version number M025FXXU2BUDC and E025FXXU1BUDC, respectively. It has a download size of around 1.36GB and is being released in batches. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >Software update.

Design and display

The phones have an HD+ display

As far as their specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M02s and Galaxy F02s feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, they offer a triple camera unit. The handsets bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. They come in Blue, Black, Red (M02s), and White (F02s) color options.

Information

They sport a 5MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy M02s and Galaxy F02s are equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, they have a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

They are fueled by a Snapdragon 450 processor

The Samsung Galaxy M02s and Galaxy F02s draw power from a Snapdragon 450 chipset, combined with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. They pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support and are now upgradeable to Android 11. For connectivity, the duo offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.