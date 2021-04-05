-
Samsung launches Galaxy F02s and F12 budget smartphones in IndiaLast updated on Apr 05, 2021, 12:56 pm
As an addition to its portfolio of budget smartphones, Samsung has introduced the Galaxy F02s and F12 models in India.
They carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 8,999 and will go on sale via Samsung online store, Flipkart, and popular retail stores.
The duo offers a waterdrop notch design, a 6.5-inch HD+ screen, and up to quad rear cameras.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Galaxy F12 sports a 90Hz screen
The Samsung Galaxy F02s and F12 feature a waterdrop notch and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, they pack up to four cameras.
The former lacks a fingerprint sensor while the latter has a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication,
The duo bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate available on the F12.
Cameras
Galaxy F02s has a 13MP triple rear camera module
Samsung Galaxy F02s houses a triple rear camera unit comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera.
The Galaxy F12 has a quad rear camera arrangement, including a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera.
Up front, they have a 5MP and 8MP selfie snapper, respectively.
Internals
Under the hood, they run on Android 11
The Samsung Galaxy F02s draws power from a Snapdragon 450 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
The Galaxy F12 is fueled by an Exynos 850 processor and a massive 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging.
The duo boots Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and comes loaded with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Pocket-pinch
Samsung Galaxy F02s and F12: Pricing and availability
The Galaxy F02s costs Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB/32GB model and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. It will go on sale from April 9 at 12pm.
The Galaxy F12 is priced at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB models, respectively. It will be up for grabs starting April 12 at 12pm.