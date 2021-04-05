As an addition to its portfolio of budget smartphones, Samsung has introduced the Galaxy F02s and F12 models in India. They carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 8,999 and will go on sale via Samsung online store, Flipkart, and popular retail stores. The duo offers a waterdrop notch design, a 6.5-inch HD+ screen, and up to quad rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Galaxy F12 sports a 90Hz screen

The Samsung Galaxy F02s and F12 feature a waterdrop notch and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, they pack up to four cameras. The former lacks a fingerprint sensor while the latter has a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication, The duo bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate available on the F12.

Cameras Galaxy F02s has a 13MP triple rear camera module

Samsung Galaxy F02s houses a triple rear camera unit comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. The Galaxy F12 has a quad rear camera arrangement, including a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. Up front, they have a 5MP and 8MP selfie snapper, respectively.

Internals Under the hood, they run on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy F02s draws power from a Snapdragon 450 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. The Galaxy F12 is fueled by an Exynos 850 processor and a massive 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging. The duo boots Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and comes loaded with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Pocket-pinch Samsung Galaxy F02s and F12: Pricing and availability