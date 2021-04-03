Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy F12 smartphone in India on April 5. In the latest development, the handset (model number SM-F127G) has been spotted on Geekbench (via Nashville Chatter). As per the listing, the Galaxy F12 will come with an Exynos 850 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Technicality What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their multi-core and single-core performances. While evaluating multi-core performances, the platform runs a set of instructions simultaneously per core, to generate an aggregate result. The same process is repeated to calculate single-core scores. The faster a processor carries out the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information How much did Samsung Galaxy F12 score on Geekbench?

Samsung Galaxy F12's Geekbench listing, with model number SM-F127G, was uploaded earlier today, i.e. April 3. According to the listing, the handset has achieved a single-core score of 154 and a multi-core score of 969.

Design and display The phone will boast of a 90Hz screen refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy F12 will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel, a polycarbonate back panel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will offer a square-shaped quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information It will pack a 48MP Samsung GM2 main sensor

Samsung Galaxy F12 will sport a quad rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it will have an 8MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals The handset will house a 6,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy F12 will be powered by an Exynos 850 chipset, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy F12: Pricing and availability