Samsung is working on two new budget smartphones, called the Galaxy F02s and F12. According to the Flipkart microsites, the handsets will be launched in India on April 5 at 12pm. The e-commerce giant has also revealed that the F02s and F12 will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ screen, a waterdrop notch design, and up to quad rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Galaxy F12 will sport a 90Hz display

Samsung Galaxy F02s and F12 will feature a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, they will pack up to four cameras. The former will miss out on a fingerprint scanner, while the latter will offer a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Both the handsets will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ screen but only the F12 will boast of a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information Galaxy F02s will have 13MP triple rear cameras

The Galaxy F02s will be equipped with a triple rear camera module, including a 13MP primary sensor. The Galaxy F12 will sport a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP GM2 main camera and three other lenses.

Internals Under the hood, they will run on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy F02s will draw power from a Snapdragon 450 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. The details of the Galaxy F12 are still under wraps. At the heart, the duo shall run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and offer support for standard connectivity features like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy F02s and F12: Pricing and availability