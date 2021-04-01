-
Samsung Galaxy F02s, F12 to be launched on April 5
Samsung is working on two new budget smartphones, called the Galaxy F02s and F12. According to the Flipkart microsites, the handsets will be launched in India on April 5 at 12pm.
The e-commerce giant has also revealed that the F02s and F12 will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ screen, a waterdrop notch design, and up to quad rear cameras.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Galaxy F12 will sport a 90Hz display
Samsung Galaxy F02s and F12 will feature a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, they will pack up to four cameras.
The former will miss out on a fingerprint scanner, while the latter will offer a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
Both the handsets will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ screen but only the F12 will boast of a 90Hz refresh rate.
Information
Galaxy F02s will have 13MP triple rear cameras
The Galaxy F02s will be equipped with a triple rear camera module, including a 13MP primary sensor. The Galaxy F12 will sport a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP GM2 main camera and three other lenses.
Internals
Under the hood, they will run on Android 11
The Samsung Galaxy F02s will draw power from a Snapdragon 450 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. The details of the Galaxy F12 are still under wraps.
At the heart, the duo shall run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and offer support for standard connectivity features like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Samsung Galaxy F02s and F12: Pricing and availability
The official pricing details of the Galaxy F02s and F12 will be announced on April 5. However, the phones are expected to cost around Rs. 10,000. They will be available exclusively via Flipkart.